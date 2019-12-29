Sunday, December 29, 2019  | 2 Jamadilawal, 1441
Sindh IG wants to see Sarfaraz captaining Pakistan again

Posted: Dec 29, 2019
Says he gave the nation many moments of happiness

Sindh police’s Inspector General Syed Kaleem Imam has said that he wants to see former Pakistani captain Sarfaraz Ahmed captaining the cricket team again.

“Sarfaraz is our friend and a younger brother,” the chief of provincial police said in Karachi. “I pray for him that he makes a come back as soon as possible and take over Pakistan's captaincy.”

Sarfaraz was removed as captain in October after Sri Lanka whitewashed Pakistan in a T20 series in Pakistan. He was dropped from all the formats of the game.

But the Sindh IG believes Sarfaraz is a “fantastic” player who made the country proud by winning various trophies for Pakistan, including the Champions Trophy.

“He gave us many moments of happiness,” IG Imam said, adding that he used to take good diving catches behind the stumps and scored runs for the country.

