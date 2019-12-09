Monday, December 9, 2019  | 11 Rabiulakhir, 1441
Sindh High Court commutes murderer’s death penalty to life imprisonment

3 hours ago
The Sindh High Court commuted on Monday the death penalty of a man convicted of killing two people. He has now been sentenced to life in prison instead.

The man, identified as Murshid, was arrested by the police for murdering his wife and sister-in-law with a dagger in 2014.

A trial court had sentenced him to death and a fine of Rs500,000.

Murshid had then appealed to the high court for leniency. He has now had his sentence reduced to a life imprisonment.

The case against him was registered at the Iqbal Market police station.

