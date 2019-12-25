Sialkot’s Santa Clause spreads joy wherever he goes

Gives chocolates and candies to children A young man in Sialkot dressed himself as Santa Claus and distributed gifts among his neighbours and street children a day before Christmas. He said that he just wanted to spread joy and purchased candies and chocolates for children. People were taken by surprise as he even rang the bell to some houses and gave them gifts.Pakistan is celebrating with the annual mass, carols, lights and Christmas trees as security forces remain on high alert. The authorities have tightened security around churches and mass prayer sites all across the country.Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.