Sialkot woman kills son’s murderer after court sets him free

A woman gunned down her son’s alleged murderer in Sialkot on Tuesday. The accused murderer was acquitted by the Lahore High Court in April because of a lack of evidence against him.

Perveen Akhter’s son was shot dead by the suspect, identified as Nauman, seven years ago after a fight. She had filed a case against the suspect in a court and after the proceedings, Nauman was found guilty and was sentenced to death.

He then challenged his conviction in the Lahore High Court that declared him innocent. Nauman then left the country for some months. Akhter shot him when he returned back, a few days ago, according to the police.

She has surrendered, while the police are on the lookout for four of her accomplices.