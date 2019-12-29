Sialkot teen shot dead while recording a TikTok video

A 16-year-old boy was killed on Sunday after gunshots were fired while he was recording a TikTok video with his friends in Sialkot’s Kharota Syedan.

His friends have told the police that the teen shot himself accidentally while they were shooting a video.

His parents, however, have claimed one of the teen’s friends shot him intentionally. Our son has been murdered over personal enmity, his father claimed.

The police have arrested both friends of the deceased and a case has been registered too.

The area residents have said that the three boys were close friends and would shoot videos often.

Reports suggest that at least 37 young people have lost their lives while making TikTok videos across the globe. The highest number of cases has been reported in Pakistan and India.

Who to blame?

“The biggest responsibility is of parents,” said Asad Baig, a social media strategist. Many parents just turn a blind eye towards how their children are using their mobile phones.

Another social media expert, Dr Muizz, said that the responsibility of parents ended a long time ago as they themselves are busy with their own lives now.

“Many young people don’t have anything constructive or creative to do,” he said. “There is a lack of extra-curricular activities because of which social media has become the biggest source of entertainment for them,” he added.

