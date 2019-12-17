Sheikh Rasheed to testify against Shahid Khaqan in LNG case

Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed has agreed to testify against former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in the LNG terminal case.

He will be presented in an accountability court as a NAB witness. The bureau will present a total of 59 witnesses in the case.

Rasheed will be NAB’s first witness.

Other witnesses include four members of the energy ministry, including Muhammad Hassan Bhatti, Nawaz Ahmed Wark, Abdul Rasheed Jokhio and Umar Saeed.

Sui Southern Gas General Manager Faseehuddin is a NAB’s witness too.

Background

Abbasi and Ismail were arrested four months ago for investigation in the case. A travel ban was imposed on them in April 2019. NAB in its notice to Abbasi accused him of misusing his authority and “deceitfully, fraudulently and dishonestly” causing loss to the national exchequer while awarding the contract for LNG terminal-1.

The former PM has been accused of illegally awarding a 15-year contract for an LNG terminal while he was serving as the petroleum minister in Nawaz Sharif’s cabinet. The case was reopened in 2018 after being closed in 2016.

NAB claims the government rented out a terminal of the Engro Group for 15 years at a cost of Rs27 million per day.

Abbasi, on the other hand, denies charges against him.

