Wednesday, December 11, 2019  | 13 Rabiulakhir, 1441
Sheikh Rasheed: Don’t see Maryam Nawaz in London anytime soon

2 hours ago
Sheikh Rasheed: Don’t see Maryam Nawaz in London anytime soon

Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed has said that he doesn’t see PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz travelling to London anytime soon.

At least 16 members of PM Imran Khan’s cabinet were in favour of Nawaz Sharif leaving the country, but everyone agrees that Maryam shouldn’t be allowed to go to London, he remarked in an interview with SAMAA TV.

Rasheed said that Shehbaz Sharif wears a hat every time he addresses a press conference in London. “I don’t think Shehbaz is going to return anytime soon,” he added.

Nawaz and his brother Shehbaz flew to London on November 20 after a court approved the PML-N supremo’s bail in the Al-Azizia case on medical grounds.

Tell us what you think:

