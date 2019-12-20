Friday, December 20, 2019  | 22 Rabiulakhir, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Shehbaz Sharif’s Doonga Gali house sealed by NAB

8 mins ago
Shehbaz Sharif’s Doonga Gali house sealed by NAB

Shehbaz Sharif’s house in Doonga Gali has been sealed by NAB.

The Galyat Development  Authority, on NAB’s orders, sealed Nishat Lodges. The house built on the 9-kanal-one-marla property is in the name of Shehbaz’s wife Nusrat Shahbaz. It was frozen in the assets beyond known means case.

Now that the property has been frozen, Shehbaz can’t sell it or transfer it to anyone else’s name.

Earlier this month, NAB gave the orders to seal 13 properties belonging to the PML-N chief. The properties that were to be sealed include his house in Lahore’s Model Town along with eight other properties in the locality, two 10 marla houses in Defence, and four in Judicial Colony, according to the notification. It also included three properties at Haripur’s Whispering Pines Resorts, two plots in Chiniot, and the nine kanal house in Doonga Gali.

The properties were to be sealed within 15 days of the December 3 notification.

The notification said action was being taken against Shehbaz and his sons, Hamza and Suleman, under sections 9(a) 10 of National Accountability Ordinance, 1999. The sections deal with punishing government officials who own assets disproportionate to their known sources of income.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
NAB
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
'Superfit' 60-year-old man reveals his exercise routine
‘Superfit’ 60-year-old man reveals his exercise routine
'Hassaan Niazi is Hafeezullah Niazi's son first, PM's nephew second'
‘Hassaan Niazi is Hafeezullah Niazi’s son first, PM’s nephew second’
Ex-military dictator Pervez Musharraf sentenced to death in treason case
Ex-military dictator Pervez Musharraf sentenced to death in treason case
Malaysian PM gifts Imran Khan a Rs3.2m car
Malaysian PM gifts Imran Khan a Rs3.2m car
Lahore police raid house of PM Khan's nephew Hassaan Niazi
Lahore police raid house of PM Khan’s nephew Hassaan Niazi
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.