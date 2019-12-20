Shehbaz Sharif’s Doonga Gali house sealed by NAB

Shehbaz Sharif’s house in Doonga Gali has been sealed by NAB.

The Galyat Development Authority, on NAB’s orders, sealed Nishat Lodges. The house built on the 9-kanal-one-marla property is in the name of Shehbaz’s wife Nusrat Shahbaz. It was frozen in the assets beyond known means case.

Now that the property has been frozen, Shehbaz can’t sell it or transfer it to anyone else’s name.

Earlier this month, NAB gave the orders to seal 13 properties belonging to the PML-N chief. The properties that were to be sealed include his house in Lahore’s Model Town along with eight other properties in the locality, two 10 marla houses in Defence, and four in Judicial Colony, according to the notification. It also included three properties at Haripur’s Whispering Pines Resorts, two plots in Chiniot, and the nine kanal house in Doonga Gali.

The properties were to be sealed within 15 days of the December 3 notification.

The notification said action was being taken against Shehbaz and his sons, Hamza and Suleman, under sections 9(a) 10 of National Accountability Ordinance, 1999. The sections deal with punishing government officials who own assets disproportionate to their known sources of income.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.