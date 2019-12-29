Shah Mahmood Qureshi: Modi government’s actions have divided India

The actions of the government of Indian PM Narendra Modi have divided the country into two parts. There are those who want a secular idea, the others are those who wish to impose the Hindutva ideology on everyone, said Foreign Minister Shah Qureshi.

Pakistan has asked the OIC to raise its voice against the new citizenship law in India as well as the atrocities in Kashmir, he remarked while speaking to the media in Multan on Sunday.

Muslims, Parsis, Christians and Sikhs, everyone is protesting in India, Qureshi claimed, adding that they are not happy with the government. On August 5, the annexed occupied Kashmir illegally, and then they passed the Babri Masjid verdict and now the citizenship act, he added.

“Everyone saw what happened to the students of Aligarh University.”

Pakistan is not mentally prepared to hold any dialogue with India, the foreign minister remarked. There is curfew in Kashmir, some mosques have been closed forcefully. “What is there to discuss now? There is nothing for us to talk about”.

