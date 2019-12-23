Shah discusses Karachi water crisis, issuance of funds with PM

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah held a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad on Monday. He took up various issues relating to Sindh with the premier, sources within the federal government told SAMAA TV.

The two figures met prior to a meeting of the Council of Common Interests, according to the sources. The Sindh chief minister informed PM Khan of his reservations pertaining to the issuance of funds to the province.

The prime minister was apprised of the prevailing water crisis in Karachi, the sources said further. The meeting also discussed the law and order situation in the province.

During the meeting, the sources added, PM Khan assured CM Shah of addressing reservations of the Sindh government.

