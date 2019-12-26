Seven-year-old Okara girl murdered, body dumped near house

The body of a seven-year-old girl was found from an empty plot in an Okara village Wednesday night.

Her uncle says she was murdered and her body dumped outside his house.

Police has initiated an investigation into the incident and are collecting evidence. A search for the culprits is also under way.

The law enforcers are saying there are no torture marks on the girl’s body.

“She left the house before evening prayers and we found her body after half an hour. Somebody killed her and left her body near our house,” the child’s maternal uncle said.

A police official said that there were only three scratches on her body but no torture marks. A medical report will reveal the cause of death, he said, adding that case will be registered once the postmortem report is done.

