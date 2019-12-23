Seven-year-old electrocuted to death in Quetta

A child died of electrocution in Quetta’s Essa Nagri on Monday.

The seven-year-old suffered electric shocks after colliding with an 11,000kV wire passing through the roof of his house.

His parents are saying that their child’s killing is due to the negligence of the Quetta Electric Supply Company.

They said they have registered a case against the company, asking for electric wires to be removed from the roofs in their neighbourhood.

Residents say two other children suffered the same fate last year.

