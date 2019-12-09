Seven Qataris arrested for illegally hunting precious birds in Balochistan

Levies arrested on Monday seven Qatari nationals for poaching precious birds in Balochistan’s Nushki district, officials said.

The arrested foreigners neither had a license nor a no-objection certificate, according to Nushki Deputy Commissioner Abdur Razzak Sasoli.

They were handed over to the Forest and Wildlife Department and shifted to Nushki Circuit House, according to a Wildlife Department official.

The arrestees also include members of the Qatari royal family.

Meanwhile, a Qatari national submitted a challan worth $131,000 for hunting houbara bustards and falcons.

The man deposited $100,000 for hunting houbara bustards and $31,000 for hunting falcons.

The Balochistan government has set a fee of $100,000 for hunting of a hundred houbara bustards.

Hunting a falcon costs $1,000.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.