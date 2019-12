Restoration of railway tracks underway

Seven bogies derailed and fell in a ditch near Mianwali late night on Sunday.

No casualties were reported.

“It will take us 12 to 15 hours to completely restore the tracks,” said a Railways official. “Due to fog and cold, the restoration work was stopped last night,” he said.

The repair resumed early morning on Monday, according to officials.

The accident affected the train traffic to Multan and travellers suffered because of the delays.

