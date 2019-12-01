Security forces kill two terrorists in North Waziristan: ISPR

At least two terrorists were killed in an exchange of fire with the FC personnel in North Waziristan district on Sunday, the ISPR said.

According to a statement, the terrorists attacked a FC check-post in North Waziristan near Pak-Afghan border. A FC soldier, identified as Lance Naik Muhammad Imran Afridi, also embraced martyrdom in the attack.

Two FC soldiers were also injured in the attack, the ISPR said.

In a separate tweet, the ISPR DG said that two soldiers of Pakistan army were injured after the Indian army opened unprovoked fire on Pakistani check post in Rawalakot sector along the Line of Control.

