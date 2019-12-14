Saturday, December 14, 2019  | 16 Rabiulakhir, 1441
Second raid conducted to arrest PM Khan’s nephew Hassaan Niazi

3 hours ago
The Lahore police raided a farmhouse owned by Prime Minister Imran Khan’s nephew Hassaan Niazi on Saturday morning.

This was the second raid conducted to arrest the lawyer. His house in Lahore was raided on Friday but Hassaan wasn’t home. He wasn’t there during the raid on the Raiwind farmhouse either.

The police say they conducted the raid after locating him using mobile data and intelligence. But Hassaan fled before the raid, they said.

He has been named in the case against lawyers who attacked the Punjab Institute of Cardiology on December 11. He has been specifically implicated in the case involving the torching of a police van.

Footage went viral of Hassaan participating in the violent lawyers’ march on the Punjab Institute of Cardiology during which at least three patients died, 25 doctors were injured and infrastructure was destroyed.

Hassaan is the son of Hafeezullah Niazi. He wasn’t initially named in the FIR registered against over 200 lawyers on Thursday but his name has now been added.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, the spokesperson for the federal government, said on Thursday that PM Khan believes in rule of law and not even his nephew is above the law. She told reporters in Islamabad that, “His nephew or anyone else whoever is wanted by the law… the law will follow him.”

Hassaan acknowledged that he participated in the protest on Twitter and said he felt “ashamed of himself”. He claimed that his support was limited to initiation of legal action against the doctors but videos that went viral on social media showed him actively participating in the protest.

Hassaan Niazi PIC Attack
 
