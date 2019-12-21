Saturday, December 21, 2019  | 23 Rabiulakhir, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Scholar Junaid Hafeez sentenced to death on blasphemy charges

3 hours ago
Scholar Junaid Hafeez sentenced to death on blasphemy charges

A Multan district and sessions court sentenced on Saturday university lecturer Junaid Hafeez to death on charges of blasphemy.

Hafeez was a visit lecturer at Bahauddin Zakariya University’s English Literature Department. He was booked for blasphemy and arrested on March 13, 2013. The court began hearing his case in 2014.

Additional Sessions Judge Kashif Qayyum convicted him of blasphemy on Saturday. He sentenced him to death and a fine of Rs0.5 million under Section 295-C of the Pakistan Penal Code. He also sentenced him to life imprisonment under Section 295-B, and 10 years’ rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs100,000 under Section 295-A.

He is incarcerated in the high security ward at the Central Jail in Multan.

Hafeez’s lawyer Rashid Rehman was shot dead at his office in 2014, soon after taking on his case. According to the HRCP, no one was willing to defend Hafeez until Rehman stepped forward.

His parents had appealed to former chief justice Asif Saeed Khosa to look into their son’s case.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Junaid Hafeez
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
'Superfit' 60-year-old man reveals his exercise routine
‘Superfit’ 60-year-old man reveals his exercise routine
'Hassaan Niazi is Hafeezullah Niazi's son first, PM's nephew second'
‘Hassaan Niazi is Hafeezullah Niazi’s son first, PM’s nephew second’
Ex-military dictator Pervez Musharraf sentenced to death in treason case
Ex-military dictator Pervez Musharraf sentenced to death in treason case
Malaysian PM gifts Imran Khan a Rs3.2m car
Malaysian PM gifts Imran Khan a Rs3.2m car
6.4 magnitude earthquake reported in Islamabad, Peshawar and Lahore
6.4 magnitude earthquake reported in Islamabad, Peshawar and Lahore
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.