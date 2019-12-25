Saudi foreign minister arriving in Pakistan Thursday

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud is arriving in Islamabad tomorrow (Thursday).

He will hold talks with the Pakistani leadership. This will be his maiden visit to Pakistan, during which the exchange of views is expected to cover bilateral ties and regional peace.

The Saudi leader will meet Prime Minister Imran Khan and his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mehmood Qureshi, the Foreign Office confirmed.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoy a deep-rooted and longstanding fraternal relationship.

Frequent high-level visits are a key feature of the relationship and serve to further deepen and broaden mutual collaboration, the FO spokesperson said.

Media reports are saying the one-day visit of the Saudi official appears to be a “damage control exercise” by Riyadh to address the growing criticism against it in Islamabad triggered after PM Khan pulled out of the a Kuala Lumpur summit earlier this month.

