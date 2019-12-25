Wednesday, December 25, 2019  | 27 Rabiulakhir, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Saudi foreign minister arriving in Pakistan Thursday

1 min ago
Saudi foreign minister arriving in Pakistan Thursday

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud is arriving in Islamabad tomorrow (Thursday). 

He will hold talks with the Pakistani leadership. This will be his maiden visit to Pakistan, during which the exchange of views is expected to cover bilateral ties and regional peace.

The Saudi leader will meet Prime Minister Imran Khan and his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mehmood Qureshi, the Foreign Office confirmed.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoy a deep-rooted and longstanding fraternal relationship.

Frequent high-level visits are a key feature of the relationship and serve to further deepen and broaden mutual collaboration, the FO spokesperson said.

Media reports are saying the one-day visit of the Saudi official appears to be a “damage control exercise” by Riyadh to address the growing criticism against it in Islamabad triggered after PM Khan pulled out of the a Kuala Lumpur summit earlier this month.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, bilateral ties, government, foreign minister, Imran Khan, Shah Mehmood Qureshi
 
MOST READ
Pakistan’s first eclipse in 20 years is on Thursday
Pakistan’s first eclipse in 20 years is on Thursday
6.4 magnitude earthquake reported in Islamabad, Peshawar and Lahore
6.4 magnitude earthquake reported in Islamabad, Peshawar and Lahore
Watch: Earthquake jolts multiple parts of Pakistan
Watch: Earthquake jolts multiple parts of Pakistan
Scholar Junaid Hafeez sentenced to death on blasphemy charges
Scholar Junaid Hafeez sentenced to death on blasphemy charges
This six-year-old Lahore child is raising a lion cub
This six-year-old Lahore child is raising a lion cub
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.