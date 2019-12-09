Monday, December 9, 2019  | 11 Rabiulakhir, 1441
Sarfaraz Bugti gets interim bail in kidnapping case

2 hours ago
Senator Sarfaraz Bugti’s interim bail in a kidnapping case has been approved by a sessions court in Quetta. 

He has been ordered to submit a Rs0.2 million surety bond.

A woman has accused him of kidnapping her 10-year-old granddaughter. She registered a case at the Bijli Road police station.

She said that she took her granddaughter to the family court on December 7 so she could meet her father, Tawakkal Ali, who has also been nominated in the FIR. The woman said that her daughter Sehrish was killed in 2013 after which a court had given her custody of her granddaughter.

According to the woman, a family court had instructed her in October to bring her granddaughter to the family court every Saturday so she could meet her father. The woman said that the father forced the child to get in the car and took her to Senator Sarfaraz Bugti’s house. She was told it was senator’s house by the guards stationed outside it.

Tell us what you think:

