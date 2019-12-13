Friday, December 13, 2019  | 15 Rabiulakhir, 1441
Sanskrit every day keeps diabetes at bay, claims Indian MP

54 mins ago
An Indian leader has said that speaking Sanskrit every day keeps diabetes at bay.

BJP MP Ganesh Singh attributed his claims to research done by a US-based academic institution, according to PTI.

He was speaking during a debate on a bill on Sanskrit universities. Singh also claimed that according to research by NASA, if computer programming was done in Sanskrit, it would be flawless.

He said more than 97% of the world’s languages are based on Sanskrit. This includes some “Islamic languages”, according to the BJP leader.

Another minister, Pratap Chandra Sarangi, claimed that many English words, like brother and cow, were derived from Sanskrit.

