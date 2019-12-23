Saad Rafique gives the media handwritten note during court appearance

Says a campaign against the judiciary is unacceptable

Khawaja Saad Rafique had an innovative solution to the police not allowing him to speak to the media: write them notes.

Saad Rafique and his brother Salman Rafique were presented before a Lahore accountability court on Monday in the Paragon Housing case. Their judicial remand was extended for 14 days because their lawyers weren't present.

Saad Rafique was not allowed to speak to media persons during previous hearings and was brought in amid strict security. On Monday, he handed the media a handwritten statement.

In it, he wrote that the campaign against the judiciary is unacceptable. He said Musharraf acted against the Constitution but the remarks about hanging his body was inappropriate.

Neither democracy nor justice is independent here, he lamented, adding that the PML-N is the target of biased accountability.

During the hearing, the court asked where witness Qaiser Amin Butt was. The government lawyer said he was sick and could not appear before the court. In return the court said his statement will be opened and read when he is present.

The Khawaja brothers will be presented in court again on January 6.

