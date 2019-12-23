Monday, December 23, 2019  | 25 Rabiulakhir, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Saad Rafique gives the media handwritten note during court appearance

3 hours ago
Says a campaign against the judiciary is unacceptable

Khawaja Saad Rafique had an innovative solution to the police not allowing him to speak to the media: write them notes. 

Saad Rafique and his brother Salman Rafique were presented before a Lahore accountability court on Monday in the Paragon Housing case. Their judicial remand was extended for 14 days because their lawyers weren't present. 

 

Saad Rafique was not allowed to speak to media persons during previous hearings and was brought in amid strict security. On Monday, he handed the media a handwritten statement. 

In it, he wrote that the campaign against the judiciary is unacceptable. He said Musharraf acted against the Constitution but the remarks about hanging his body was inappropriate.

Neither democracy nor justice is independent here, he lamented, adding that the PML-N is the target of biased accountability.

During the hearing, the court asked where witness Qaiser Amin Butt was. The government lawyer said he was sick and could not appear before the court. In return the court said his statement will be opened and read when he is present. 

The Khawaja brothers will be presented in court again on January 6.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 

 
khawaja saad rafique
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
'Superfit' 60-year-old man reveals his exercise routine
‘Superfit’ 60-year-old man reveals his exercise routine
Malaysian PM gifts Imran Khan a Rs3.2m car
Malaysian PM gifts Imran Khan a Rs3.2m car
Ex-military dictator Pervez Musharraf sentenced to death in treason case
Ex-military dictator Pervez Musharraf sentenced to death in treason case
6.4 magnitude earthquake reported in Islamabad, Peshawar and Lahore
6.4 magnitude earthquake reported in Islamabad, Peshawar and Lahore
Watch: Earthquake jolts multiple parts of Pakistan
Watch: Earthquake jolts multiple parts of Pakistan
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.