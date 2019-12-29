Sunday, December 29, 2019  | 2 Jamadilawal, 1441
HOME > News

Rice in crime: Karachi robbers use biryani to enter house

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 29, 2019
They were caught on the camera

Four robbers tried to enter a house in Karachi’s Baloch Colony on Saturday using a plate of biryani.  

One of the robbers had knocked on the gate with a plate of biryani in his hand. He impersonated himself as one of the neighbours. The owner of the house took the biryani plate from him and closed the gate.

The robber, in the meanwhile, signaled his companions to join him. When the owner opened the gate again to return the plate, the robber tried to enter the house but the owner closed the door at the right time. The robbers then flee away from the house.





 

 
 
 
 
 

 
