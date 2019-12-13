Friday, December 13, 2019  | 15 Rabiulakhir, 1441
Renovation of Punjab Institute of Cardiology completed: CM Buzdar

3 hours ago
Renovation of Punjab Institute of Cardiology completed: CM Buzdar

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said on Friday that renovation of the Punjab Institute of Cardiology had been completed and it would be functional again by Friday night.

In an interview with SAMAA TV, the Punjab chief minister said that families of the one who died during the attack on the hospital had been compensated.

“The people whose property and vehicles were damaged have also been compensated,” Buzdar said.

An angry mob of lawyers had stormed the Punjab Institute of Cardiology on December 11. At least three people died during the attack as they couldn’t get medical attention.

The Punjab chief minister said the law and order committee of his cabinet met on a daily basis and they were reviewing the situation in Lahore.

Asked why Prime Minister Imran Khan’s nephew Hassaan Niazi hasn’t been arrested, Buzdar said that everyone would be dealt with according to law.

He said the provincial law department would draft a bill for the protection of doctors. “It will be tabled in the next meeting of the cabinet,” he added.

PIC Attack Usman Buzdar
 
