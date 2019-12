Goods worth hundreds of thousands destroyed

Goods worth hundreds of thousands of rupees were destroyed in a fire at a market in Rawalpindi Saturday morning.

The warehouse, located on City Saddar Road, caught fire due to a short-circuit.

The blaze also spread to surrounding shops but no one was hurt. Rescue 1122 managed to extinguish it before it caused further damage but multiple things stored at the warehouse and in the other shops were destroyed.

