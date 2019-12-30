Monday, December 30, 2019  | 3 Jamadilawal, 1441
Rawalpindi-Karachi Christmas train service extended till Jan 10

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 30, 2019 | Last Updated: 45 mins ago
Rush for trains because of fog, says Sheikh Rasheed

The Christmas special train service has been extended till January 10, announced Railway Minister Sheikh Rasheed in a video message on Monday.

The decision was taken because of an increase in the number of passengers. “A lot of people are travelling through trains nowadays because of fog,” he said.The special train runs to and from Rawalpindi and Karachi.

Rasheed requested the prime minister for an increase in the grades of all railway workers from grade one to 16. “They will each be promoted by a rank,” he said.

“As soon as the court’s judgment comes out, all the temporary labour appointment employees will also be permanently appointed,” the railway minister added.

