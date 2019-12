MQM’s Rauf Siddiqui’s interim bail in an illegal appointments case has been extended.

The Sindh High Court was hearing his bail petition in a NAB reference against him. Eight people have been named in it, including Muhammad Abid, Mushtaq Ali, Umar Buksh, Syed Umer Ali, Muhammad Naeem, and Syed Ayaz.

The bureau has accused him of hiring people illegally in the Sindh Small Industries department from 2008 to 2014.

Such appointments caused many losses to the national treasury, according to NAB.

