Rao Anwar seeks an apology from US for sanctioning him

Former Karachi police official Rao Anwar has asked the United States to tender an apology after its Department of Treasury sanctioned him for his involvement in “serious human rights abuse” in Pakistan.

The former senior superintendent of police, who has been accused of murdering hundreds of people in staged encounters, said in a video that the US would have to apologise to him or else he would file a case through his lawyer in Washington.

Anwar said the sanctions against him were an attempt to defame Pakistan and to divert the world’s attention from the Kashmir dispute.

On December 10, the US Department of Treasury said in a statement on its website that Anwar was reportedly responsible for staging numerous fake police encounters during his tenure as an SSP.

He was among 18 other individuals from six countries who were sanctioned for their roles in “atrocities and other abuses”.

The statement said that Anwar was “involved in over 190 police encounters that resulted in the deaths of over 400 people, including the murder of Naqeebullah Mehsood”.

Anwar helped lead “a network of police and criminal thugs that were allegedly responsible for extortion, land grabbing, narcotics, and murder,” it added.

