Thursday, December 12, 2019  | 14 Rabiulakhir, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Rao Anwar seeks an apology from US for sanctioning him

18 mins ago
Rao Anwar seeks an apology from US for sanctioning him

Former Karachi police official Rao Anwar has asked the United States to tender an apology after its Department of Treasury sanctioned him for his involvement in “serious human rights abuse” in Pakistan.

The former senior superintendent of police, who has been accused of murdering hundreds of people in staged encounters, said in a video that the US would have to apologise to him or else he would file a case through his lawyer in Washington.

Anwar said the sanctions against him were an attempt to defame Pakistan and to divert the world’s attention from the Kashmir dispute.

On December 10, the US Department of Treasury said in a statement on its website that Anwar was reportedly responsible for staging numerous fake police encounters during his tenure as an SSP.

He was among 18 other individuals from six countries who were sanctioned for their roles in “atrocities and other abuses”.

The statement said that Anwar was “involved in over 190 police encounters that resulted in the deaths of over 400 people, including the murder of Naqeebullah Mehsood”.

Anwar helped lead “a network of police and criminal thugs that were allegedly responsible for extortion, land grabbing, narcotics, and murder,” it added.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Karachi Police rao anwar
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Rao Anwar, Sanctions, US, Washington
 
MOST READ
White lion attacks keeper at Karachi zoo
White lion attacks keeper at Karachi zoo
Watch: Fayazul Hassan Chohan attacked during lawyer-doctor clash in Lahore
Watch: Fayazul Hassan Chohan attacked during lawyer-doctor clash in Lahore
Lahore lawyer disguised himself as a patient following hospital attack
Lahore lawyer disguised himself as a patient following hospital attack
Karachi's Shaheed-e-Millat-Tariq Road Underpass is finally complete
Karachi’s Shaheed-e-Millat-Tariq Road Underpass is finally complete
Doctors say 12 patients dead, lawyers' protest intensifies in Lahore
Doctors say 12 patients dead, lawyers’ protest intensifies in Lahore
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.