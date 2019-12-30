Monday, December 30, 2019  | 3 Jamadilawal, 1441
Rangers seize drugs worth Rs20m near Hub Chowki

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 30, 2019
The Pakistan Rangers seized on Monday drugs worth more than Rs20 million from near Hub Chowki in Balochistan.

At least 263 kilogrammes of betel nuts, five kilogrammes of hashish and 17kg of heroin was confiscated, according to the Rangers.

Almost 25,000kg coriander seeds and cash worth more than Rs10 million were also seized.

“The drugs were being smuggled from Quetta to Karachi,” said a Rangers official. “They were seized during snap checking,” he said.

The seized items have been sent to the customs department, he added.

