Rana Sanaullah’s remand extended by another 14 days

An anti-narcotics court in Lahore extended on Saturday PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah’s judicial remand in the drug smuggling case.

He will remain in jail for another 14 days. He was presented in Judge Shakir Hussain’s court on the expiry of his remand. He will now be presented in court again on January 4, 2020.

Sanaullah was arrested on July 2 while travelling to Lahore from Faisalabad. The ANF claimed to have recovered drugs from his car but he has denied this.

The PML-N leader has claimed that the government has lodged a false case against him to politically victimize him.

