Rana Sanaullah granted bail in drug trafficking case

The Lahore High Court has approved the bail of PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah in a drug trafficking case. He was arrested on July 1 on charges of drug possession and 15 kilogrammes of heroin was found in his vehicle.

He has been ordered to submit two surety bonds worth Rs1 million each.

His wife, Nabeela Sanaullah, thanked God and all his supporters after the verdict was announced. She has been saying from the start the case against her husband was forged and he is innocent.

To know about what his wife has been saying, click here.

The verdict was reserved on Monday afternoon.

During the hearing on Monday, the prosecutor denied that the case against the PML-N lawmaker was politically motivated.

The Anti-Narcotics Force had recovered drugs from his vehicle, he noted, saying that no question could be raised on the transparency of the case.

Defence counsel Azam Tarar said his client’s security was withdrawn 13 days before the incident, only to make a case against him. He said the government was displeased with Sanaullah because of his statements, which was why he was framed in a false case.

The judgement comes a day after another PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal was arrested by NAB in the Narowal Sports City case. He has been accused of causing losses worth billions to the national exchequer by initiating the project in his home constituency.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.