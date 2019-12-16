Monday, December 16, 2019  | 18 Rabiulakhir, 1441
Quaid-i-Azam University students to protest against anti-encroachment drive

48 mins ago
Quaid-i-Azam University students to protest against anti-encroachment drive

Students of Quaid-i-Azam University, a public university in Islamabad, have announced that they will stage a sit-in on Monday at 2pm.

They are protesting against the ongoing anti-encroachment drive which is taking place under the supervision of the CDA, police and district administration in front of the varsity.

During Sunday’s anti-encroachment drive, several shops and food stalls were destroyed. The students and shop owners came out and resisted, and the subsequent clash with the police resulted in the closure of University Road for eight hours.

A woman and a child were injured during the drive. Many parked cars outside the varsity were also damaged.

Nazir, a shop owner who had his property destroyed, couldn’t cope with the loss. He suffered a cardiac arrest and died.

The students will protest on University Road while the main demonstration will be held at the university’s cafeteria.

They are demanding the urgent release of three fellow students who were arrested on Sunday while resisting the operation. They also want the authorities to promise that future operations will be held after prior notice is given.

Tell us what you think:

