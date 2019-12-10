Tuesday, December 10, 2019  | 12 Rabiulakhir, 1441
Puppets, selected individuals legislate in favour of selectors: Bilawal

38 mins ago
Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Tuesday that “puppets and selected individuals only legislate in favour of selectors”.

The PPP chairman said so while addressing a ceremony in Islamabad.

“As long as representatives of the people do not come to our assemblies, any legislation in favour of the public cannot be made,” he said.

Bilawal lamented that basic and democratic rights of the people were being violated in the country. “We will have to struggle together to get the masses their due rights,” he added.

The PPP chairman said that labeling each other as “thieves and robbers” would not resolve problems.

Everyone would have to come together for national development, he added.

“Everywhere basic rights and the freedom of expression are being attacked,” Bilawal said. “[We] cannot make any compromise on human rights.”

The PPP chairman said his party would hold a rally in Rawalpindi’s Liaquat Bagh on December 27 on account of the death anniversary of former premier Benazir Bhutto.

He said the rally would convey a message to everyone that the real power lies only with the people.

