Punjab welfare bureau to take in children of convicts

Children who have been living with their convicted parents at different jails in Punjab will now be looked after by the Child Protection and Welfare Bureau.

This was announced by its chairperson Sarah Ahmed during a press conference in Lahore on Saturday.

She said that the bureau has rescued 5,005 children in the last 10 months. Two hundred children have been reunited with their parents, while they are still looking for the parents of 700 others.

The bureau provides food and education to the kids who live with them, she shared.

More than 800 children living with us are those who ran away from their houses because their parents used to beat them, she added.

