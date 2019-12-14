Saturday, December 14, 2019  | 16 Rabiulakhir, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Punjab welfare bureau to take in children of convicts

2 hours ago
Punjab welfare bureau to take in children of convicts

A Pakistani policeman closes the main gate of the Adiala Jail, in Rawalpindi. Photo: AFP

Children who have been living with their convicted parents at different jails in Punjab will now be looked after by the Child Protection and Welfare Bureau.

This was announced by its chairperson Sarah Ahmed during a press conference in Lahore on Saturday.

She said that the bureau has rescued 5,005 children in the last 10 months. Two hundred children have been reunited with their parents, while they are still looking for the parents of 700 others.

The bureau provides food and education to the kids who live with them, she shared.

More than 800 children living with us are those who ran away from their houses because their parents used to beat them, she added.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Lahore prisoners
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
child protection bureau, children rights, child rights, prisoners, Punjab
 
MOST READ
Lahore lawyer disguised himself as a patient following hospital attack
Lahore lawyer disguised himself as a patient following hospital attack
Watch: Fayazul Hassan Chohan attacked during lawyer-doctor clash in Lahore
Watch: Fayazul Hassan Chohan attacked during lawyer-doctor clash in Lahore
White lion attacks keeper at Karachi zoo
White lion attacks keeper at Karachi zoo
Doctors say 12 patients dead, lawyers' protest intensifies in Lahore
Doctors say 12 patients dead, lawyers’ protest intensifies in Lahore
Thieves hold Multan Motorway DSP's family hostage, rob house
Thieves hold Multan Motorway DSP’s family hostage, rob house
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.