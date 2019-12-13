Friday, December 13, 2019  | 15 Rabiulakhir, 1441
HOME > News

Punjab Institute of Cardiology emergency ward to reopen Friday night

36 mins ago
Punjab Institute of Cardiology emergency ward to reopen Friday night

Photo: Online

The Punjab Institute of Cardiology’s emergency ward will be reopened Friday night around 8pm.

The hospital was closed after it was attacked by lawyers on Wednesday. The protesters beat up doctors, destroyed parts of the hospital and interfered with the care of patients. As a result, three patients died.

The emergency ward will be reopened tonight after the destroyed machinery, furniture and other items are replaced. Only a few patients in the cardiac care unit (CCU) are still being treated. The CCU is a hospital ward specialized in the care of patients with severe cardiac conditions that require continuous monitoring and treatment.

Eight critical patients were shifted to the north medical ward of Mayo Hospital and 10 were admitted to the cardiac ward at Jinnah Hospital. Other patients were also referred to Services Hospital and Sheikh Zayed Hospital.

The PIC is the biggest cardiac hospital in Punjab. Due to its closure, hundreds of cardiac patients had to turn around and go back home without seeing a doctor on Thursday and Friday. The Rangers and police have been stationed outside the hospital in the aftermath of the attack.

Doctors and paramedical staff had also staged protests against the attack. They will hold another protest Friday evening and pay tribute to those who died during the attack.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 
