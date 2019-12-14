Punjab Institute of Cardiology fully functional now, confirms CM Buzdar

The Punjab Institute of Cardiology became fully operational on Friday, confirmed Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar in a tweet.

The hospital was closed for three days after lawyers attacked it on Wednesday, December 11.

“PIC is fully functional again with medical staff back to work. The life of those dependent on these facilities is so crucial, we couldn’t spare even a moment’s delay,” Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid tweeted.

#PIC fully functional again with medical staff back to work.The lives of those dependent on these facilities is so crucial,we couldn’t spare even a moment’s delay.

Alhamdolillah for all the cooperation from CM @UsmanAKBuzdar & PM @ImranKhanPTI ‘ commitment for the people. pic.twitter.com/ip5mpcOHBx — Dr. Yasmin Rashid (@Dr_YasminRashid) December 13, 2019

Oxygen concentrators and other equipment have been installed in the emergency wards, according to PIC officials. New ventilators have been set up in the Intensive Care Unit, broken mirrors have been replaced and some of the doctors have ended their strike.

Indoor and outdoor facilities of the hospital are still closed, SAMAA TV confirmed. They are expected to be restored later on December 14.

On Wednesday, a large number of lawyers attacked the PIC, Punjab’s largest cardiac hospital. Its windows were smashed and medical and paramedical staff was attacked. A police mobile and check post was set on fire.

The hospital suffered a loss of Rs70 million during the attack, according to Dr Saqib Shafi, chief executive of PIC.

Three patients died and at least 25 doctors were injured, many nurses, doctors and patients fled from the violence. Following the attack, the Young Doctors Association had announced a strike at all OPDs.

