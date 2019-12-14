Punjab govt to enact law for security of health professionals

The Punjab government has decided to enact a law to provide security to medical and paramedical staff at hospitals and avoid incidents like the attack on the Punjab Institute of Cardiology.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar chaired a cabinet meeting on law and order on Friday to review the progress made in the case of vandalism at the PIC and measures taken to reopen the hospital.

It was decided that legislation will be introduced to provide security to doctors, paramedical staff and hospital buildings.

“No one will be allowed to torture doctors, paramedical staff or patients,” Buzdar said.

He directed a health professionals security bill to be presented during the next cabinet meeting.

Indiscriminate action was taken against all those involved in hooliganism and they will be brought to justice, he said.

“Law will come into action against the elements involved in illegal activities,” Buzdar promised.

Restoration work at the hospital has begun and grieving families have been given financial aid, officials informed the chief minister. Three people died during Wednesday’s attack.

Compensation for people whose vehicles were damaged during the attack has also been provided.

The meeting also five-day anti-polio campaign in the province launching on December 16. discussed the plan of the

Provincial ministers Raja Basharat, Dr Yasmeen Rashid and Fayyazul Hassan Chohan as well as the police IG, Lahore commissioner and others attended the meeting.

