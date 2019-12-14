Saturday, December 14, 2019  | 16 Rabiulakhir, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Punjab govt to enact law for security of health professionals

2 hours ago
Punjab govt to enact law for security of health professionals

The Punjab government has decided to enact a law to provide security to medical and paramedical staff at hospitals and avoid incidents like the attack on the Punjab Institute of Cardiology.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar chaired a cabinet meeting on law and order on Friday to review the progress made in the case of vandalism at the PIC and measures taken to reopen the hospital.

It was decided that legislation will be introduced to provide security to doctors, paramedical staff and hospital buildings.

“No one will be allowed to torture doctors, paramedical staff or patients,” Buzdar said.

He directed a health professionals security bill to be presented during the next cabinet meeting.

Indiscriminate action was taken against all those involved in hooliganism and they will be brought to justice, he said.

“Law will come into action against the elements involved in illegal activities,” Buzdar promised.

Restoration work at the hospital has begun and grieving families have been given financial aid, officials informed the chief minister. Three people died during Wednesday’s attack.

Compensation for people whose vehicles were damaged during the attack has also been provided.

The meeting also five-day anti-polio campaign in the province launching on December 16. discussed the plan of the

Provincial ministers Raja Basharat, Dr Yasmeen Rashid and Fayyazul Hassan Chohan as well as the police IG, Lahore commissioner and others attended the meeting.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Lahore PIC Attack
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Punjab, govt, cabinet, PIC Attack, doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, anti-polio campaign, health professionals bill
 
MOST READ
Lahore lawyer disguised himself as a patient following hospital attack
Lahore lawyer disguised himself as a patient following hospital attack
Watch: Fayazul Hassan Chohan attacked during lawyer-doctor clash in Lahore
Watch: Fayazul Hassan Chohan attacked during lawyer-doctor clash in Lahore
White lion attacks keeper at Karachi zoo
White lion attacks keeper at Karachi zoo
Doctors say 12 patients dead, lawyers' protest intensifies in Lahore
Doctors say 12 patients dead, lawyers’ protest intensifies in Lahore
Karachi's Shaheed-e-Millat-Tariq Road Underpass is finally complete
Karachi’s Shaheed-e-Millat-Tariq Road Underpass is finally complete
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.