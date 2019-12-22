Punjab blanketed by heavy fog, motorways closed

Sections of the motorway in Punjab have been closed as heavy fog blankets the province.

The Motorway spokesperson said GT Road has been closed from Kala Shah Kaku to Hassan Abdal due to heavy fog.

The M3 and M4 motorways have been closed from Multan to Khanewal and Shamkot to Shorkot.

Heavy fog has also been reported in Thokar Niaz Baig, Manga Mandi, Phool Nagar, Pitoki, Okara, Sahiwal, Khanewal and Mian Channu.

The M3 between Lahore and Multan has also been closed.

Visibility on the motorways is at 10 metres.

