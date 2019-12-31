PTI irked over PPP’s offer to partner with MQM

The PPP’s offer to the MQM to join it to topple the ruling government has drawn strong reactions from the PTI leadership.



PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday had assured the MQM that it will have “100% support” if the party agrees to shake hands with the Sindh government.

The number of seats you have been given in the centre, we will give those to you in Sindh, he had said.

However, on the same day, the MQM had turned down the offer. “We formed an alliance with the federal government in the interest of Karachi, not for ministries,” an MQM-P spokesperson said in a statement.

Senior PTI leader Jahangir Tareen on Tuesday claimed that it was not the first time MQM has received such an offer.

“A PPP-MQM alliance is now impossible,” he remarked. He said the MQM denied the offer because their past experiences with the PPP haven’t been good.

“The Sindh government has never given anything to Karachi,” Tareen said. He said the federal government is allocating a development package in the next year’s budget for the city.

Another PTI leader, Haleem Adil Sheikh, was of the view that the PPP will fail to get the MQM’s support.

“The PPP has made several deals with the old MQM. The current MQM comprises fine individuals,” Sheikh said while speaking with SAMAA TV. He added that Bilawal’s days in politics are numbered.

