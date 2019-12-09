Prof Attaur Rahman to receive China’s highest scientific award

Scientist Prof Attaur Rahman will be receiving China’s highest scientific award on January 7, 2020.

He will receive the China International Science and Technology Cooperation Award in The Great Peoples Hall in Beijing for his contributions in the field of chemistry.

The award has previously been conferred upon leading scientists such as Nobel Laureate Dr Carlo Rubbia and Dr Zhores I Alferov.

Prof Rahman is the most decorated scientist of Pakistan. He has been awarded four civil awards—the Tamgha- i-Imtiaz, Sitara-i-Imtiaz , Hilal-i-Imtiaz and the Nishan-i-Imtiaz. He has over 1,250 international publications, including 341 books published in the USA and Europe.

China and Malaysia have also established major research centres in his name. He is also patron-in-chief of the International Centre for Chemical and Biological Sciences at Karachi University.

