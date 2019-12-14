Saturday, December 14, 2019  | 16 Rabiulakhir, 1441
Prince Karim Aga Khan celebrates 83rd birthday

47 mins ago
Prince Karim Aga Khan, the current spiritual leader of 15 million Ismaili Muslims, celebrated his 83rd birthday on December 13.

He was born in Geneva, Switzerland and is the grandson of Sir Sultan Muhammad Shah, founder and first president of the All-India Muslim League.

Prince Karim was appointed the 49th hereditary Imam of Shia Ismaili Muslims on July 13, 1957.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, in a statement on the prince’s birthday, called him an inspiration for others to follow the path of “compassion, generosity and service”.

“His Highness has worked for more than six decades to reduce poverty, improve healthcare and education, and defend the rights of the most vulnerable, especially women and children,” Trudeau added.

Prince Karim Aga Khan established the Aga Khan Development Network in Pakistan and has had a profound impact on the country over the course of years.

In recognition for his innumerable efforts and contributions for development and social upliftment of societies, he has been awarded the Nishan-e-Imtiaz and the Nishan-e-Pakistan.

