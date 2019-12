The prices of wheat and sugar have sky rocketed in Karachi. A kilogramme of wheat now costs Rs46 and sugar prices have increased by Rs1.5 per kg.

The price of a 100kg bag of wheat has increased by Rs300 in the open market. In the wholesale market, a bag of wheat now costs Rs4,600.

On the other hand, the price of a 100kg bag of sugar has increased by Rs150 in the open market and the wholesale price of the commodity has increased from Rs66 to Rs67.5 per kg.

