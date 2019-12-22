Practicing licences of Punjab CM, law minister suspended

The Punjab Bar Council has suspended the practicing licences of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat — both of whom are advocates by profession.

They both did not apply for a suspension before assuming their respective government offices.

Buzdar and Basharat have been summoned by the bar council on January 4 in a notice issued by the council’s vice chairperson.

The notice also cited the recent attack on the Punjab Institute of Cardiology in Lahore, saying that the attitudes of both government officials in the incident have been aggressive.

