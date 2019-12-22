Saturday, December 21, 2019  | 23 Rabiulakhir, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Practicing licences of Punjab CM, law minister suspended

December 22, 2019
Practicing licences of Punjab CM, law minister suspended

The Punjab Bar Council has suspended the practicing licences of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat — both of whom are advocates by profession.

They both did not apply for a suspension before assuming their respective government offices.

Buzdar and Basharat have been summoned by the bar council on January 4 in a notice issued by the council’s vice chairperson.

The notice also cited the recent attack on the Punjab Institute of Cardiology in Lahore, saying that the attitudes of both government officials in the incident have been aggressive.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Punjab Bar Council
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
'Superfit' 60-year-old man reveals his exercise routine
‘Superfit’ 60-year-old man reveals his exercise routine
Ex-military dictator Pervez Musharraf sentenced to death in treason case
Ex-military dictator Pervez Musharraf sentenced to death in treason case
Malaysian PM gifts Imran Khan a Rs3.2m car
Malaysian PM gifts Imran Khan a Rs3.2m car
6.4 magnitude earthquake reported in Islamabad, Peshawar and Lahore
6.4 magnitude earthquake reported in Islamabad, Peshawar and Lahore
Watch: Earthquake jolts multiple parts of Pakistan
Watch: Earthquake jolts multiple parts of Pakistan
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.