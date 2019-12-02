Monday, December 2, 2019  | 4 Rabiulakhir, 1441 | BETA
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Politics

PPP to hold Benazir’s death anniversary at Liaquat Bagh: Bilawal

58 mins ago
PPP to hold Benazir’s death anniversary at Liaquat Bagh: Bilawal

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari speaks to the media after visiting his father, Asif Ali Zardari, at PIMS in Islamabad on December 2. Photo: Online

PPP has decided to hold Benazir Bhutto’s death anniversary at Rawalpindi’s Liaquat Bagh, where the former prime minister was assassinated 12 years ago.

The announcement was made by her son and PPP chairperson, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in a press conference held after meeting his father, Asif Ali Zardari, at the PIMS hospital on Monday.

In response to a question about the SC’s recent decision to extend the tenure of Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Bilawal said everyone is waiting for the apex court’s long order to get guidance. “As I understand, the long order will give clear guidelines as it did for the parliamentarians on its ruling about the 18th Amendment.”

He said he a PPP lawyer, whom he consulted, and several other lawyers are saying that a constitutional Amendment will have to be made. The situation will be more clear, however, once the long order comes, he said.

He said PPP will stay positive and hope for a consensus, but the prime minister doesn’t seem interested in a consensus.

The reaction of our prime minister after the SC verdict made it clear that he only wants to antagonise the opposition, Bilawal said, adding that we can keep no hope from the prime minister.

“PPP is not ready to compromise on its manifesto. We won’t back down,” he said.

Zardari’s bail

The PPP chairperson said a bail plea will be submitted in court tomorrow for Zardari on medical grounds.

It was our family’s efforts that Zardari be given access to private doctors, he said, adding that the government doctors have recommended the former president have a heart procedure.

“It is difficult for us to trust these doctors. The doctors must be skilled, but it is not up to the standard we want.”

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
benazir bhutto bilawal
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Student solidarity March, Karachi, Pakistan, PSF, University, Education, Student Union
 
MOST READ
'Article 255 has nothing to do with army chief'
‘Article 255 has nothing to do with army chief’
No, Telenor is not being banned by the PTA
No, Telenor is not being banned by the PTA
General Bajwa's tenure as army chief extended for six months
General Bajwa’s tenure as army chief extended for six months
Woman who threatened Karachi traffic cop booked in FIR
Woman who threatened Karachi traffic cop booked in FIR
Three passengers have heart attacks on PIA flight to Islamabad
Three passengers have heart attacks on PIA flight to Islamabad
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.