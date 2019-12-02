PPP to hold Benazir’s death anniversary at Liaquat Bagh: Bilawal

PPP has decided to hold Benazir Bhutto’s death anniversary at Rawalpindi’s Liaquat Bagh, where the former prime minister was assassinated 12 years ago.

The announcement was made by her son and PPP chairperson, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in a press conference held after meeting his father, Asif Ali Zardari, at the PIMS hospital on Monday.

In response to a question about the SC’s recent decision to extend the tenure of Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Bilawal said everyone is waiting for the apex court’s long order to get guidance. “As I understand, the long order will give clear guidelines as it did for the parliamentarians on its ruling about the 18th Amendment.”

He said he a PPP lawyer, whom he consulted, and several other lawyers are saying that a constitutional Amendment will have to be made. The situation will be more clear, however, once the long order comes, he said.

He said PPP will stay positive and hope for a consensus, but the prime minister doesn’t seem interested in a consensus.

The reaction of our prime minister after the SC verdict made it clear that he only wants to antagonise the opposition, Bilawal said, adding that we can keep no hope from the prime minister.

“PPP is not ready to compromise on its manifesto. We won’t back down,” he said.

Zardari’s bail

The PPP chairperson said a bail plea will be submitted in court tomorrow for Zardari on medical grounds.

It was our family’s efforts that Zardari be given access to private doctors, he said, adding that the government doctors have recommended the former president have a heart procedure.

“It is difficult for us to trust these doctors. The doctors must be skilled, but it is not up to the standard we want.”

