PPP ready for first Liaquat Bagh jalsa since Benazir’s assassination

The Pakistan Peoples Party is all set for its first public gathering at the Liaquat Bagh in Rawalpindi since former prime minister Benazir Bhutto was assassinated there on December 27, 2007.

People are arriving from across the country to attend this rally being held on the former prime ministers 12th death anniversary.

PPP chairperson and Benazir’s son, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is scheduled to address the rally. At least four big screens have been set up at the venue so people can see Bilawal during his speech.

Strict security arrangements have been made for this jalsa. All party members will need to go through a security check before they are allowed to enter. A traffic plan, too, was issued a day earlier.

More than 15,000 chairs have been set up at the venue. In case of a power outage or load-shedding, a generator has been kept on standby.

Rawalpindi Deputy Commissioner Saifullah Dogar visited Liaquat Bagh to check on the arrangements. He said security arrangements will be at par with court orders.

“Bilawal is a national-level leader,” he said, foolproof security arrangements have been made along all roads leading to Liaquat Bagh.

CCTV cameras will be used to monitor the gathering, he said.

Hospitals, too, will remain on high alert in case of any untoward incident.

On her 11th death anniversary, PPP supporters are still no closer to answers about who killed Benazir Bhutto.

Benazir was assassinated 12 years ago on December 27, 2007 while waving to supporters during a rally at Rawalpindi’s Liaquat Bagh.

