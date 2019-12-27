Friday, December 27, 2019  | 29 Rabiulakhir, 1441
HOME > Economy

PPL discovers gas, oil reserves in Pakistan

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 27, 2019 | Last Updated: 7 mins ago
The Pakistan Petroleum Limited says it has discovered gas and crude oil reserves in Sindh and Balochistan.

The company informed the Pakistan Stock Exchange about the hydrocarbon discovery. The first discovery is in Sindh’s Khairpur and the second in Balochistan’s Kalat Plateau.

PPL Managing Director Moeen Raza spoke Friday on SAMAA TV’s programme Naya Din about the discoveries and their impact.

He said only one line has been drilled so far in Kalat and there is strong potential of finding more hydrocarbons.

Further testing is underway at the site as the PPL is working at several wells, he said, adding that the construction of a gas pipeline will take around two to three years since the site’s location is far.

Raza foresees more discoveries in the Kalat Plateau.

He said the PPL is working at 28 to 29 sites [in Kalat],  to find more reserves. He also expressed hope that multi-national investment can be expected in future.

This is the first discovery of any hydrocarbon in rural Balochistan.

He says gas is present in abundance in the region which he believes will raise the province’s status.

“Corporate and economic activities will increase as well as the job opportunities for locals,” the PPL MD said.

When asked if the discoveries will help reduce the gas crisis, he advised the citizens to be patient.

“The process after finding the resource to get it ready for exploitation is long,” Raza said.

