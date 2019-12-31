Police wants record of Karachi’s ‘risky’ buildings

Karachi Additional IG Dr Amir Sheikh asked Tuesday for a list of the buildings listed “dangerous” a day after a six-storey building collapsed in the city’s Timber Market.

The additional IG has instructed all DIGs and SSPs to draft a separate list for each zone and send it to the deputy commissioner.

The police officials will also forward a copy of the lists to the concerned departments and security branches.

On Monday afternoon, Ramzan Tower, a six-storey building in Karachi’s Timber Market fell. No casualties occurred, but it left 19 families homeless.

The affectees are demanding the government provide them shelter.

The building had begun to tilt since early Monday morning, after which the SBCA had vacated it. It was constructed 15 years ago.

The building was supposed to be a one-storey building, but later on five additional storeys were constructed illegally.

The building’s owner had taken a stay order on the building demolition, revealed official documents.

A building in Liaquatabad has reportedly which has moved from its place.

The building residents, as well as, other people in the neighbourhood have already vacated the area.

“The builder vowed that he would cement the roof and take care of other [construction] stuff,” a resident told SAMAA TV.

As per the latest reports, the Sindh Building Control Authority is yet to take notice of it.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.