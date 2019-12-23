Police identify one body left at Karachi’s Jinnah hospital

The Karachi police have located the men who dropped off two bodies at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre early Saturday and fled. They are in custody.

One of the deceased has been identified as Mustafa Khan, a resident of Waziristan. He lived in a rented house in Korangi 2.5 with a friend.

His family has been informed of his death. The second deceased hasn’t been identified yet.

CCTV footage of the men entering the JPMC premises in a taxi and a rickshaw and dropping off the bodies emerged on Saturday. The police were able to identify the taxi driver, Aslam, via the footage of his car licence plate.

The Saddar police have taken Aslam and two men named Zakir and Asghar into custody. Aslam told the police that his taxi was parked near the Zaman Town police station when two young men arrived in a rickshaw. The rickshaw driver helped one get into the taxi and they all went to Jinnah hospital.

Zakir told the police he was friends with Mustafa. He and another friend had come to Zakir’s house Friday night. Zakir left to get a key from someone and when he returned he saw that the generator had malfunctioned and was spewing smoke into the house. Mustafa and his friend had passed out.

Zakir then called his friend Asghar and they both took them to JPMC.

Mustafa’s uncle told SAMAA TV that he had no enemies. He came to Karachi eight years ago to get a job, he said, adding that he wasn’t married either.

CCTV footage showing the men leaving the bodies at JPMC and then leaving

The police have recorded their statements and are still investigating the case.

