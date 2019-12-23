Monday, December 23, 2019  | 25 Rabiulakhir, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Police identify one body left at Karachi’s Jinnah hospital

1 hour ago
Police identify one body left at Karachi’s Jinnah hospital

The Karachi police have located the men who dropped off two bodies at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre early Saturday and fled. They are in custody.

One of the deceased has been identified as Mustafa Khan, a resident of Waziristan. He lived in a rented house in Korangi 2.5 with a friend.

His family has been informed of his death. The second deceased hasn’t been identified yet.

CCTV footage of the men entering the JPMC premises in a taxi and a rickshaw and dropping off the bodies emerged on Saturday. The police were able to identify the taxi driver, Aslam, via the footage of his car licence plate.

The Saddar police have taken Aslam and two men named Zakir and Asghar into custody. Aslam told the police that his taxi was parked near the Zaman Town police station when two young men arrived in a rickshaw. The rickshaw driver helped one get into the taxi and they all went to Jinnah hospital.

Zakir told the police he was friends with Mustafa. He and another friend had come to Zakir’s house Friday night. Zakir left to get a key from someone and when he returned he saw that the generator had malfunctioned and was spewing smoke into the house. Mustafa and his friend had passed out.

Zakir then called his friend Asghar and they both took them to JPMC.

Mustafa’s uncle told SAMAA TV that he had no enemies. He came to Karachi eight years ago to get a job, he said, adding that he wasn’t married either.

CCTV footage showing the men leaving the bodies at JPMC and then leaving

The police have recorded their statements and are still investigating the case.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
jpmc Karachi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
'Superfit' 60-year-old man reveals his exercise routine
‘Superfit’ 60-year-old man reveals his exercise routine
Malaysian PM gifts Imran Khan a Rs3.2m car
Malaysian PM gifts Imran Khan a Rs3.2m car
Ex-military dictator Pervez Musharraf sentenced to death in treason case
Ex-military dictator Pervez Musharraf sentenced to death in treason case
6.4 magnitude earthquake reported in Islamabad, Peshawar and Lahore
6.4 magnitude earthquake reported in Islamabad, Peshawar and Lahore
Watch: Earthquake jolts multiple parts of Pakistan
Watch: Earthquake jolts multiple parts of Pakistan
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.