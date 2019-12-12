Thursday, December 12, 2019  | 14 Rabiulakhir, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

PM’s nephew is not above the law: Awan

2 hours ago
PM’s nephew is not above the law: Awan

Photo: Online

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, the spokesperson for the federal government, said on Thursday that Prime Minister Imran Khan believes in rule of law and not even his nephew is above the law.

“The prime minister of Pakistan believes in rule of law,” she told reporters in Islamabad. “His nephew or anyone else whoever is wanted by the law… the law will follow him.”

Hassaan Niazi, the nephew of PM Khan, was among the group of angry lawyers who stormed the Punjab Institute of Cardiology on Wednesday. According to officials, the mob damaged the hospital machinery, tortured doctors and set vehicles on fire during their protest.

Yasmeen Rashid, the provincial health minister, had also confirmed that three patients died at the hospital because they could not get medical attention.

PM Khan’s nephew said he felt ashamed of himself after social media users posted a video of him accompanying the mob. He, however, claimed that his support was limited to initiation of legal action against the doctors.

“I condemn my own self for supporting this protest now,” he said in a tweet.

 
PIC Attack Punjab
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
PIC ATTACK, Punjab, Imran Khan, Hassaan Niazi, Firdous Ashiq Awan
 
MOST READ
Lahore lawyer disguised himself as a patient following hospital attack
Lahore lawyer disguised himself as a patient following hospital attack
White lion attacks keeper at Karachi zoo
White lion attacks keeper at Karachi zoo
Watch: Fayazul Hassan Chohan attacked during lawyer-doctor clash in Lahore
Watch: Fayazul Hassan Chohan attacked during lawyer-doctor clash in Lahore
Karachi's Shaheed-e-Millat-Tariq Road Underpass is finally complete
Karachi’s Shaheed-e-Millat-Tariq Road Underpass is finally complete
Doctors say 12 patients dead, lawyers' protest intensifies in Lahore
Doctors say 12 patients dead, lawyers’ protest intensifies in Lahore
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.