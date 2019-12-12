PM’s nephew is not above the law: Awan

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, the spokesperson for the federal government, said on Thursday that Prime Minister Imran Khan believes in rule of law and not even his nephew is above the law.

“The prime minister of Pakistan believes in rule of law,” she told reporters in Islamabad. “His nephew or anyone else whoever is wanted by the law… the law will follow him.”

Hassaan Niazi, the nephew of PM Khan, was among the group of angry lawyers who stormed the Punjab Institute of Cardiology on Wednesday. According to officials, the mob damaged the hospital machinery, tortured doctors and set vehicles on fire during their protest.

Yasmeen Rashid, the provincial health minister, had also confirmed that three patients died at the hospital because they could not get medical attention.

PM Khan’s nephew said he felt ashamed of himself after social media users posted a video of him accompanying the mob. He, however, claimed that his support was limited to initiation of legal action against the doctors.

“I condemn my own self for supporting this protest now,” he said in a tweet.