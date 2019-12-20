Friday, December 20, 2019  | 22 Rabiulakhir, 1441
PML-N’s Pervaiz Rashid opposes death penalty to Musharraf

46 mins ago
Says he is not in favour of capital punishment

Senior PML-N leader Pervaiz Rashid opposed on Friday death penalty to former military dictator Pervez Musharraf, saying he was not in favour of capital punishment.

“As a human, I don't like someone is sentenced to death,” the PML-N leader said. “I am against death penalty.”

He, however, said that he was satisfied with the special court’s verdict against Musharraf. Abrogating the constitution is a crime, Rashid added.

Musharraf was allowed to leave the country for medical treatment in the PML-N government's tenure.

Rashid claimed the former military dictator was allowed to go abroad on the recommendation of ex-army chief Raheel Sharif. He said the PML-N government didn’t have the power to stop him.

He also said that Raheel Sharif wanted an extension in his tenure as the army chief, but the then government refused it.

