PML-N’s Pervaiz Rashid opposes death penalty to Musharraf

Says he is not in favour of capital punishment

“As a human, I don't like someone is sentenced to death,” the PML-N leader said. “I am against death penalty.”

He, however, said that he was satisfied with the special court’s verdict against Musharraf. Abrogating the constitution is a crime, Rashid added.

Musharraf was allowed to leave the country for medical treatment in the PML-N government's tenure.

Rashid claimed the former military dictator was allowed to go abroad on the recommendation of ex-army chief Raheel Sharif. He said the PML-N government didn’t have the power to stop him.

He also said that Raheel Sharif wanted an extension in his tenure as the army chief, but the then government refused it.