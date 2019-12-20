PML-N wanted to make Raheel Sharif field marshal: analyst

The former Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government had offered to give former army chief General (retd) Raheel Sharif a promotion and wanted to make him a field marshal, a defence analyst said Friday.

Shehbaz Sharif and Chaudhry Nisar wanted to give Raheel Sharif an extension in his tenure as the army chief, Lt General (retd) Amjad Shoaib told SAMAA TV.

“If you don’t take an extension then we can give you a promotion and make you the field marshal,” the former military official quoted Shehbaz and Nisar as telling the then army chief.

His remarks came hours after senior PML-N leader Pervaiz Rashid said that Raheel Sharif wanted an extension in his tenure and he helped Musharraf leave the country.

Shoaib said that Raheel Sharif had announced 10 months before his retirement that he would not take extension.

“Raheel Sharif had an offer from Saudi Arabia,” the former military official said.

In 2015, Saudi Arabia announced that it would form a new Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition force.

General (retd) Raheel Sharif was appointed the alliance’s chief in January 2017, months after his retirement as the army chief.