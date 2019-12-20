Friday, December 20, 2019  | 22 Rabiulakhir, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

PML-N wanted to make Raheel Sharif field marshal: analyst

34 mins ago
PML-N wanted to make Raheel Sharif field marshal: analyst

The former Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government had offered to give former army chief General (retd) Raheel Sharif a promotion and wanted to make him a field marshal, a defence analyst said Friday.

Shehbaz Sharif and Chaudhry Nisar wanted to give Raheel Sharif an extension in his tenure as the army chief, Lt General (retd) Amjad Shoaib told SAMAA TV.

“If you don’t take an extension then we can give you a promotion and make you the field marshal,” the former military official quoted Shehbaz and Nisar as telling the then army chief.

His remarks came hours after senior PML-N leader Pervaiz Rashid said that Raheel Sharif wanted an extension in his tenure and he helped Musharraf leave the country.

Shoaib said that Raheel Sharif had announced 10 months before his retirement that he would not take extension.

“Raheel Sharif had an offer from Saudi Arabia,” the former military official said.

In 2015, Saudi Arabia announced that it would form a new Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition force.

General (retd) Raheel Sharif was appointed the alliance’s chief in January 2017, months after his retirement as the army chief.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
pervez musharraf raheel sharif
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
'Superfit' 60-year-old man reveals his exercise routine
‘Superfit’ 60-year-old man reveals his exercise routine
'Hassaan Niazi is Hafeezullah Niazi's son first, PM's nephew second'
‘Hassaan Niazi is Hafeezullah Niazi’s son first, PM’s nephew second’
Ex-military dictator Pervez Musharraf sentenced to death in treason case
Ex-military dictator Pervez Musharraf sentenced to death in treason case
Malaysian PM gifts Imran Khan a Rs3.2m car
Malaysian PM gifts Imran Khan a Rs3.2m car
6.4 magnitude earthquake reported in Islamabad, Peshawar and Lahore
6.4 magnitude earthquake reported in Islamabad, Peshawar and Lahore
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.